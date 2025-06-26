IND vs ENG: England Receive Huge Boost, Star Pacer Jofra Archer Joins Squad For Edgbaston Test

Jofra Archer has been added to the England squad for the second Test. The express pacer who played his 1st first-class match for Sussex in the County Championship against Durham has returned to the Test squad after a four-year absence.

Jofra Archer Added To England Squad For 2nd Test

An ECB Statement confirmed the development.

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer to the squad for the Rothesay second Test match against India at Edgbaston, starting on Wednesday, July 2 2025.

“The 30-year-old right-arm quick returns to the England Test set-up for the first time since February 2021 and will be looking to add to his 13 Test caps at Edgbaston next week.”

Archer hasn't played many Test matches for England and it remains to be seen whether he will be fast-tracked into the squad. Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace heaped praise on the fast bowlers, insisting he is one of the best in the business. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “Whether it's England, India, Australia, New Zealand, you want the best players in the world to be playing, and Jofra is one of the best players in world cricket.”

Archer was used in a full-fledged way by Sussex in the County Championship game against Durham and returned with 1/32 after bowling 18 overs. He might not be guaranteed a starting place in the Edgbaston playing XI as England are unlikely to tweak with their pace lineup of Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue after winning the first Test in Leeds. India were bowled out by England in both innings at Headingley.

England Squad For Edgbaston Test