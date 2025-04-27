IPL 2025: Sensational Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav Help Mumbai Indians Thrash LSG, Move Closer To Playoffs

Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs to maintain their sensational run in IPL 2025. The five-time IPL champions have now secured their 5th consecutive win in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Batting Proved Their Worst One More Time

Rohit Sharma failed to continue the momentum, but it was Ryan Rickelton who set up the stage with his batting fireworks. The youngster took just 25 balls to reach his second IPL fifty. MI recorded 33 in the last three overs of the powerplay, and Digvesh Rathi conceded 19 in his first over of the match.

After Rickelton’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav took over the charge. The Indian T20 captain was particularly merciless on spinners and hit 23 runs off eight balls of Ravi Bishnoi. Naman Dhir helped his team to cross the 200 runs hurdle as Mumbai posted a whopping 215 runs on the board.

For the third time in IPL history, all the LSG bowlers have conceded more than 40 runs.

Another Batting Collapse Hurt Lucknow Super Giants' IPL Playoff Ambitions

Lucknow never really looked in contention as, except for Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni, no other batters showed the intent. This is also LSG's first loss at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL history.