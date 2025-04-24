'Everybody Has Scored Runs': Vikram Rathour Dismisses Concern Regarding Rajasthan Royals' Form In IPL 2025 Season

Rajasthan Royals' batting coach Vikram Rathour believes the franchise's mindset and its preparations have been spot-on despite their four-match losing streak in IPL 2025. The former India coach focused on the team's exceptional batting and applauded Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag for their efforts. He also spoke about Vaibhav Suryavanshi's impactful debut, deeming it outstanding.

Vikram Rathour Sees The Positives Amid RR's Rocky Campaign

The Rajasthan Royals have been under scrutiny after losing form. The Inaugural IPL Champions haven't been at their best lately, as they have suffered four consecutive losses on the trot, and their latest defeat was against the Lucknow Super Giants by a narrow margin of two wickets. But batting coach Vikram Rathour believes the team is in a suitable position despite the losses.

"I know the results haven't gone our way, but as far as the preparations or the mindset or the, you know, the vibe in the team is concerned, I think we've been spot on. Everybody has scored runs. Yashasvi has scored 3 or 4 fifties, Riyan is batting well, Vaibhav was a huge plus last game. A 14-year-old kid and the way he batted was outstanding to see," Batting Coach Vikram Rathour said in a video by IPL.

RR Will Have A Point To Prove

Coach Vikram Rathour also spoke about Riyan Parag leading the side amid Sanju Samson's injury setback. He expressed that for a young person to show up and be handed the captaincy duties is difficult, and one might feel rushed. Rathour added that Parag is learning about things every day.

"It's not easy, to be very honest, for a young kid to come in and straightaway start captaincy. It's not easy... You feel rushed at times. It's a big tournament. I'm sure he is learning every day," Coach Rathour added.