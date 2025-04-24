IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Set Sights On Their Biggest Challenge As They Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2025: The ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been a pretty strange one so far. Former champions such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been struggling so far. On the other hand, there are sides such as the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru who have never won the IPL , but they have been nothing short of impressive this time around.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ticked all the boxes this time around. The massive credit for their success in the ongoing season goes to their overseas picks Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt, who have been nothing short of stellar this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won seven games on the bounce last year to storm into the playoffs, but their dream of winning the IPL was short-lived as they were knocked out by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminators.

Virat Kohli 's Royal Challengers Bengaluru Look To Breach Chinnaswamy

Bizarre things happen with Royal Challengers Bengaluru; there is no better way to put it across. This time, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been immaculate in all their matches, except the ones that they have played at home. The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been RCB's fortress, but the same can't be said for them this time.

The Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar-led side have played eight IPL 2025 games so far. They have won five and lost three games. Interestingly, all the games that RCB have lost this season have been home games. Every time they have walked out to the Chinnaswamy this season, something has gone wrong.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have nothing to worry about, but they will have to return to winning ways in their home ground, in front of their own crowd, at their fortress, the Chinnaswamy.

RCB's Playoff Qualification Scenario