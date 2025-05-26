IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Secure Spectacular Win Over Mumbai Indians By 7 Wickets, Suryakumar Yadav's Efforts Fall Flat As Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis Shine Bright

Shreyas Iyer and batting partner Nehal Wadhera leave the field after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium | Image: AP

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have secured a grand finish over the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Despite Suryakumar Yadav's clinical efforts, Punjab Kings pulled off a strong win, courtesy of Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis. Punjab end their league stage on a high as they would rally into the playoffs on a strong note. Mumbai, on the other hand, would look to regroup figure and out what went wrong for them in tonight's game.

Punjab Kings End League Stage On A High After Seven-Wicket Win

Punjab Kings looked in top gear after Priyansh Arya picked pace with the bat in the beginning of the second innings. While fellow opener Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed at 13, Josh Inglis delivered another commanding knock as he scored a 42-ball 73. Arya went on to score 63 and the partnership soared high, which troubled Mumbai Indians heavily. Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera gave the finishing touches as PBKS pick a strong finish to end the league stage on a high.

Mitchell Santner picked up two timely scalps to take out Arya and Inglis, while Bumrah took down Prabhsimran Singh to take the wicket count to three. But Punjab withstood MI's bowling line-up to pick up a win.

Shreyas Iyer-led Side Clinch Q1 Spot In IPL 2025

After tonight's win over Mumbai Indians, the Punjab Kings are assured of a Q1 spot in ongoing IPL 2025. The High-flying squad, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, have displayed promising intent and clutch dominance to assure that the win falls their way.