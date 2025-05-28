Ex-Cricketer Aakash Chopra Highlights 'Radical Change' In Virat Kohli's Batting Style Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: 'He Is Upgraded'

IPL 2025: Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) stunning six-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Tuesday, May 27th, a former cricketer pointed out that talismanic RCB batter Virat Kohli had a radical change in his batting style.

Virat Kohli played a pivotal role during RCB's clash against LSG, scoring 54 runs from 30 balls at a strike rate of 180.00. The 36-year-old hammered 10 fours during his time on the crease at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The win over Lucknow Super Giants helped RCB to finish in second position on the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.301.

Former Cricketer Showers Praise On Virat Kohli

While speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Aakash Chopra compared Virat Kohli with a smartphone, saying that both the phone and a 'smart batter' need to update or upgrade the software regularly, and that's what Virat Kohli has done.

“Whether it’s a smartphone or a smart batter, you need to update or upgrade the software regularly, and that’s what Kohli has done. That’s why he is Virat," Aakash Chopra said on Star Sports.

He added that Virat Kohli has brought a radical change in his batting style in the last two seasons of the IPL.

“In the last two seasons, you can see the differences– 150 and 146. So obviously, there’s a radical change in the way he has batted," he added.

Chopra further pointed out how Virat Kohli has become more clinical in his batting style, saying that he has upgraded.

“How has he been able to do that? He can play the slog sweeps. He has been doing that well. He is clearing his front foot and taking on leg-spinners even if the balls are finishing within the stumps. So obviously, he is upgraded," Chopra said.

Virat Kohli's Stats In IPL

In the IPL, Virat Kohli scored 8606 runs from 265 matches and 257 innings at a strike rate of 132.97, and has an average of 39.65.