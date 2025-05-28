'Come On Yaar': Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Rishabh Pant's Decision To Take Back Review, Extends Support To LSG's Digvesh Rathi In Mankad Controversy

The matches between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants always prove to be a high emotion affair as on 27th May 2025, RCB defeated LSG by six wickets to cement their place in the qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League playoffs. The match again proved to be an exciting clash as RCB chased down a target of 228. This also marked the highest successful run chase by RCB in their history of playing the IPL. During the match, controversy erupted when Digvesh Rathi tried to mankad Jitesh Sharma in what was a losing affair for LSG at that point in the match.

Ashwin Slams Commentators And Rishabh Pant

Ravichandran Ashwin who is a big supporter of getting people of out in the non strikers end has come out in support of Digvesh Rathi amidst the controversy. Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel has slammed Rishabh Pant for taking back the referral and commentators for calling it in spirit of the game.

“Bowler attempted a run out, the umpire gave it not out, everything is alright until now. Just another day at the office. But then, the commentators went, 'Rishabh Pant has withdrawn the appeal. What an amazing act of sportsmanship'. Come on yaar, let's grow out of this. Just think that Digvesh Rathi is your son. His captain, in a way, criticised his decision in front of crores of people. A captain's job is to actually back the player, a captain's job is to not to make a bowler feel small," said Ravi Ashwin in the YouTube video.

RCB Complete Highest Successful Chase In Franchise History

Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they made 230 in their chase of 228 against Lucknow Super Giants broke the record as this was the highest successful run chase by the franchise. The massive chase was possible due to the valiant batting efforts of Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma. Both batters scored half centuries with Jitesh Sharma playing a once in a lifetime innings.