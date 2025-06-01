Republic World
  • 'With His Own Baby, He Would Like To Win': Ex-Cricketer Atul Wassan Defends Virat Kohli Over Sledging Allegations In Qualifier 1 Between PBKS And RCB

Updated 1 June 2025 at 20:11 IST

'With His Own Baby, He Would Like To Win': Ex-Cricketer Atul Wassan Defends Virat Kohli Over Sledging Allegations In Qualifier 1 Between PBKS And RCB

Virat Kohli has been in hot water for sledging Musheer Khan during the IPL qualifier 1 match between RCB and PBKS.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Atul Wassan and Virat Kohli
Atul Wassan and Virat Kohli | Image: X and BCCI

The qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings was a massive encounter between the two teams as both sides fought for a side in the finals of the Indian Premier League. The match in the end was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they thrashed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. During the match, a moment caught the eyes of many when Virat Kohli was found sledging Musheer Khan. Several people have started to criticize Virat Kohli for his aggressive nature. Amidst this, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has come out in defense of the star batter. 

Atul Wassan Defends Virat Kohli's Aggressive Nature 

Atul Wassan while speaking on the Bails and Banter show defended Virat Kohli and his aggressive nature. He stated that Virat Kohli even when playing against his own baby would like to win and explained to the critics of what sledging consists of. 

“Virat has a competitive nature; even if he plays with his own baby, he would like to win. One should not feel bad about it. When you are playing the game, consider yourself equal, and don't expect an inch, nor give an inch. If you can't do the time, don't do the crime. If someone is doing it within the line, it's fine. Sledging is a mixture of sarcasm, wit and being obnoxious. 

“Of course, there should be no physical confrontation, but certain gestures should not be misinterpreted, which entirely depends on the match officials. You have to let people express themselves within the limits,” said Atul Wassan in his defense of Virat Kohli for the sledging incident. 

RCB Eyeing Record First IPL Title 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite playing the tournament for the past 18 years are yet to win their first ever title. RCB after beating PBKS reached the IPL final for the fourth time and would be looking to get their first win in the finals of the IPL. 

The 2025 season has been a record breaking season for RCB and they would look end it on a high and win the title. 

Published 1 June 2025 at 20:11 IST