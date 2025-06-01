IPL 2025: Good News For Punjab Kings Fans Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Clash Against Mumbai Indians, Here's What Happens If Rain Washes Out PBKS VS MI

Rain plays spoilsport during the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: Associated Press

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the second qualifier of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai Indians defeated Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator and knocked them out of IPL 2025. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings, on the other hand, made a complete mockery of their golden chance of qualifying for the IPL finals as they lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Punjab Kings To Gain Big Advantage If It Rains In Ahmedabad

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game is expected to be a nail-biting contest. Mumbai are currently touted as the favorites to go on and win Qualifier 2. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are to blame themselves as they bottled their game, Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Interestingly, Punjab Kings finished the group stage at number 2, and Mumbai Indians finished at number 4.

Ahmedabad's weather forecast during MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 | Image: AccuWeather

Mumbai Indians will hope for only one thing: that it does not rain in Ahmedabad. If it ends up raining in Ahmedabad and the match gets washed out, then Punjab will go through to the finals and play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The weather forecast during the match hours does not show any chances of rain, but if the Rain Gods decide to show up, then Mumbai will be in great trouble.

MI vs PBKS: Dissecting The T20 Number Game Of The Narendra Modi Stadium

Total Matches Played: 10

10 Matches won while batting first: 6

6 Matches won while bowling first: 4

4 Average 1st innings Score: 160

160 Average 2nd innings Score: 137

137 Highest total: 234/4 (20 Ovs) by IND vs NZ

234/4 (20 Ovs) by IND vs NZ Lowest total: 66/10 (12.1 Ovs) by NZ vs IND

66/10 (12.1 Ovs) by NZ vs IND Highest score chased: 166/3 (17.5 Ovs) by IND vs ENG

166/3 (17.5 Ovs) by IND vs ENG Lowest score defended: 107/7 (20 Ovs) by WIW vs INDW

Punjab Kings Look To Wash Away The Scars Of Defeat Against RCB