Ex-Cricketer Deep Dasgupta Snubs Karun Nair From Team India's Lineup For Manchester Test After Dismal Show At Lord's: 'He Has Got His Chances'

Deep Dasgupta spills the beans on Karun Nair's position at the five-match series against England | Image: Instagram/@deepdasgupta7 and ANI

England vs India: Ahead of the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that Karun Nair has got his chances and the Indian team management should focus on the young players.

Team India will lock horns against England in the fourth Test match of the series, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India trail in the five-match series against England by 2-1. India's tour of England started with a five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions by five wickets. However, India made a solid comeback and clinched a solid 336-run win over England in the second match at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side suffered a 22-run defeat in the third match of the series against the Three Lions.

Ahead of the fourth match, cricket pundits have criticized Karun Nair's performance in the ongoing series. The 33-year-old batter scored 131 runs from three matches and six innings, at a strike rate of 52.61.

Deep Dasgupta Wants Team India To Invest More In Younger Players

While speaking to PTI, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he would be looking forward to seeing a change in the third place. He added that young players like Sai Sudharsan should get more chances.

“What I would be looking at is at number three. Would Karun Nair still continue or do you want to invest in a young player like Sai Sudharsan who looked comfortable in the last innings that he played in that first Test match?” Dasgupta told PTI.

He added that the Indian team management should invest more in the future. On the other hand, Deep Dasgupta said that Karun Nair has got his chances.

“He is young and an investment for the future. Karun, I think, has got his chances. It’s not about chances. More than that, I think how he’s looked. He’s looked comfortable in patches, but a few questions are still unanswered. And that’s what kind of makes me think otherwise,” he added.

Karun Nair made a return to Test cricket in the ongoing five-match series against England after an eight-year absence.

Sai Sudharsan's Stats In Test Cricket