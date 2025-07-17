IND vs ENG: As Team India Gear Up For Manchester Test, Shubman Gill And Co. Finish Intense Practice Session At Beckenham

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing five-game series, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

India Trail Five-Match Test Series Against England By 2-1

Currently, Team India are trailing in the five-match Test series against England by 2-1. India conceded just one win against the Three Lions in the second match of the series at Birmingham, after beating England by 336 runs.

Meanwhile, England sealed a five-wicket triumph over India in the 1st Test and a 22-run victory over the visitors at the Lord's Test.

In the third Test match of the series, India came close to chasing down a 193-run target and clinched a win.

After poor performance from the Indian batters, India failed to solidify a partnership and chase down the target. In the end, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja tried to chase down slowly. But Siraj was unlucky to lose his wicket against England spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Team India Held Practice Session At Beckenham

Ahead of the Manchester Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Team India held an intense practice session at Beckenham in Greater London.

At the training session, the Indian players were seen playing football and stretching to warm up before their main practice session. Players like Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Sai Sudharsan were seen playing football at Beckenham.

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also seen in action at the practice session. Apart from Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Shardul Thakur were also brushing up their bowling action ahead of the crucial Test match of the series.

Prasidh Krishna appeared in the first two Test matches of the series against England. However, after his poor performance, Krishna was dropped from the Playing Eleven for the third Test.