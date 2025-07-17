IND vs ENG - Ex-Cricketer Urges Inclusion Of Jasprit Bumrah In Team India's Lineup For Crucial Manchester Test: 'Relevance Of 4th Test Is High'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the ongoing five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Currently, Team India are trailing the series by 2-1. India's voyage in the five-match series started with a five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions. However, Shubman Gill-led side clinched a solid 336-run win over England in the Edgbaston Test. In the recently concluded third Test match of the series at Lord's, India conceded a heartbreaking 22-run defeat.

In the second Test match, India's top pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested to manage his workload. The 31-year-old fast bowler played just two matches in the ongoing five-game series, picking 12 wickets from four innings at a bowling average of 21.00. Currently, the 31-year-old speedster is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series.

Before the start of the fourth Test match of the series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, there have been rumours that Jasprit Bumrah will be rested once again to manage his workload.

Ahead of India's tour of England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Jasprit Bumrah won't be playing all five matches of the series due to his fitness concerns.

Former Cricketer Urges For Jasprit Bumrah's Inclusion In Fourth Test

While speaking on JioHotstar, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta gave reasons why Bumrah should play in the upcoming match of the series. Deep Dasgupta said that since India is trailing in the series, the visitors must include Bumrah in the Playing Eleven and strengthen their bowling attack.

He added that the fifth Test match will be relevant only if Team India wins the Manchester Test.

“Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test, absolutely yes. I've heard rumors that the plan for him was to play in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Tests. But since India is 2-1 behind, the fourth Test becomes very, very crucial for a comeback... The fifth Test will only be relevant depending on what happens in the fourth — and that's something to worry about later. But the relevance of the fourth Test is very high,” Deep Dasgupta told JioHotstar.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Tests