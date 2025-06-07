Ex-Cricketer Tom Moody Backs Australia To Win WTC Final Against South Africa, Hails Pat Cummins' Side For Showing Consistency In ICC Events

WTC 2023-2025: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will square off against Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final clash of the World Test Championship 2023-2025, at the Lord's, on June 11th.

Both Proteas and the Aussies are at their top form, currently. South Africa are unbeaten in their previous five Test matches in the 2023-2025 season of the WTC. Meanwhile, Australia have clinched three wins and one draw in their previous five fixtures of the WTC 2023-2025.

Tom Moody Showers Praise On Pat Cummins' Australia

Ahead of the Final match, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has backed the Pat Cummins-led side for their stunning performance in recent times. Moody showered praise on Team Australia for their consistent performance in the recent ICC events.

He added that the Aussies embrace challenges and perform better under pressure in the crucial matches.

"The Australians have built that reputation through consistent success in major tournaments. When it comes to ICC events, Australia somehow elevates their game to another level as a team. They genuinely embrace the challenges of tournament cricket and thrive under the pressure of these high-stakes matches," Tom Moody said on Star Sports as quoted by ANI.

The former cricketer also heaped praise on the Aussies for having the winning mentality.

"It's also about confidence. Historically, many of their players have won multiple ICC tournaments, and they've grown up watching previous generations achieve the same success. That winning mentality is ingrained in them," he added.

Australia Hold Second Position On WTC 2023-2025 Standings

Australia moved into the WTC 2023-2025 Final after beating India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 and Sri Lanka in a two-match series. Australia hold the second position on the standings with a point percentage of 67.54.