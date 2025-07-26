Ex-England Batter Kevin Pietersen Faces Backlash While Reminiscing Old Days, Claims Batting 25 Years Ago Was Tougher: 'Twice As Hard Back Then'

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen set the internet on fire after claiming that batting 20-25 years ago was much tougher than now.

Earlier on Saturday, July 26th, Pietersen took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, saying that batting nowadays is much easier than the time he used to play.

The former England batter named some legendary bowlers like Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and others.

"Don’t shout at me but batting these days is way easier than 20/25 years ago! Probably twice as hard back then! Waqar, Shoaib, Akram, Mushtaq, Kumble, Srinath, Harbhajan, Donald, Pollock, Klusener, Gough, McGrath, Lee, Warne, Gillespie, Bond, Vettori, Cairns, Vaas, Murali, Curtley, Courtney and the list could go on and on…," Kevin Pietersen wrote on X.

He also asked his fans to name 10 modern-day bowlers who can be compared with the names Pietersen has given.

"I’ve named 22 above. Please name me 10 modern day bowlers that can compare to the names above?," he added.

Kevin Pietersen Faces Backlash After Claiming Batting 25 Years Ago Was Tougher

After Kevin Pietersen's post, the cricket fans criticized the former England batter, saying that the 45-year-old is jealous of Joe Root's century, which is why he commented.

Other fans agreed with Kevin Pietersen's post and said that's why Sachin Tendulkar is better than any current batter.

The Former England Skipper's Post Comes A Day After Joe Root's Century

Kevin Pietersen's post on X comes a day after Joe Root's majestic 150-run knock from 248 balls at a strike rate of 60.48 on day 03 of the fourth Test match in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.