Ex-India Star Cleverly Roasts PM Shehbaz Sharif For Celebrating Pakistan's Victory Over Australia In 1st T20I

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra cleverly roasted Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for his baffling post celebrating the cricket team's win over Australia.

Cricket Australia is currently touring Pakistan for a T20I series in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. CA has fielded a secondary side, with most of its primary players being out of action.

To give some context, Pakistan sealed a 22-run victory over Australia in the series-opener T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium. The Travis Head-led T20I unit fell short during the chase, giving PAK a 1-0 lead in T20Is.

Pakistan PM Shebaz Sharif celebrated the win on social media by congratulating the team. But the tweet backfired, as fans brutally roasted him.

Ex-India Star Cleverly Mocks PM Shehbaz Sharif For Celebrating Pakistan's Win Over Australia

Aakash Chopra also dropped a massive reality check to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that Pakistan had secured a win over Australia's B team as several first-choice players were missing from the team.

The former Indian cricketer added that a 22-run victory during a 170-run match-up did not qualify as an electrifying one either.

"With due respect…it’s a bilateral T20i against Australia’s B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170 run game can’t possibly qualify as ‘electrifying’," Aakash Chopra wrote on 'X' while responding to the Pakistan PM.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Participation Yet To Be Determined

Pakistan prepares itself for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with all its matches set to happen in Sri Lanka. However, there is still confusion over the team's participation, as Pakistan is mulling a withdrawal from the marquee event in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Amid the withdrawal fiasco, Pakistan has already announced its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, sparking confusion among fans as their status for the tournament remains unclear.