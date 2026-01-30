'Sharam Hai Ki Nahi': Pakistan PM Trolled Brutally For Congratulating PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Edging Australia

Pakistan vs Australia: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Shariff, faced the heat on Thursday after he took to social space and congratulated the national cricket team for beating Australia in a T20I game in Lahore. Pakistan won the game by 22 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

‘Proud moment for the nation’

In his post, he congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi and the players. Now, fans are brutally roasting the PM because some cannot believe that a Head of The State has the time to make such tweets.

Shariff's tweet read: “Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I. I also appreciate Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation.”

One has to also take into account that this is a second-string Australian side which is without five of their biggest superstars. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Nathan Ellis, who are all missing the series to manage fitness and workloads ahead of the World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

In fact, Pakistan won a T20I against Australia after over seven years. They had lost 7 matches in a row against them during this period. The PCB have already announced the squad that will play the T20 WC.

Pakistan’s World Cup Squad