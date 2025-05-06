Ex-India Star Critiques Delhi Capitals' Fading Prospects In IPL 2025, Says 'You Weren't Supposed To Play A Punt'

Axar Patel walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has criticized the Delhi Capitals for their fading title hopes. He slammed the team's batting unit and highlighted Faf du Plessis and Karun Nair's failure to stand out. Chopra also named Jake Fraser-McGurk and said the franchise lost faith in him. Even KL Rahul was not left behind as the former cricketer slammed him by saying he has gone off the boil.

Aakash Chopra Lambasts Delhi Capitals' Batting

Delhi Capitals' title aspirations have taken a major beating after the franchise lost three of the last five games they have played, while one ended up being a washout.

Once projected as the top contender for the title, the Axar Patel-led side has failed to prosper in recent times, and the drama could only escalate as the IPL has reached a critical juncture where every point matters. Aakash Chopra does not mince words on DC's fading campaign and flagged out the team's major issues.

"Your batting is not firing. You lost faith in Jake Fraser-McGurk. Faf du Plessis has hardly played one or two knocks. Karun Nair has played one knock. Abishek Porel has played two-and-a-half knocks. KL Rahul has played a few knocks. However, he has gone off the boil. After that, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel. You weren't supposed to play a punt on them," Aakash Chopra said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

DC Saved From Embarrassment Due To Rain

The Delhi Capitals' poor display continued when they faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The batting unit struggled from the start as the top order failed to fire from the get-go.

Karun Nair and Faf du Plessis fell before scoring ten runs, while Porel and KL Rahul also failed to go big. Skipper Axar Patel also could not last long against SRH's bowling unit.

Tristan Stubbs brought some stability in the batting order when he scored an unbeaten 36-ball 41. Vipraj Nigam was taken down at 18 via run-out, but Ashutosh brought some momentum as an impact player as he scored 41. DC were restricted to a low-par 133.