Not Virat Kohli; Ex-CSK Icon Draws Parallel Between MS Dhoni And PBKS' Prabhsimran Singh

IPL 2025: One of the biggest reason behind Punjab Kings' dominance this season has been Prabhsimran Singh. The PBKS opener smashed a breathtaking 91 runs off a mere 48 balls against Lucknow Super Giants recently. He is also in the reckoning for the Orange Cap. With 437 runs in 11 games, he is in the seventh spot in the Orange Cap race.

While the 24-year-old is receiving praise from all quarters, former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Matthew Hayden seems to be in awe of the right-handed opener. In fact, Hayden has gone on to compare him with the legendary CSK captain, MS Dhoni . Hailing Prabhsimran's bat speed, Hayden reckoned what works in his favour is that he is fearless.

‘Prabhsimran has got similar sort of attributes’

"He (Prabhsimran) has got great power. Back in 2010, there was a young MS Dhoni who was launching balls in the last over of the day. Prabhsimran has got similar sort of attributes. He has wonderful bat speed, a solid base. He is not that tall, so he can really manoeuvre the ball into the gaps and he is fearless. You can see by the way he took on the deliveries against LSG. He was in complete control. He has forced the bowlers to make mistakes," Matthew Hayden said on Star Sports at the mid-innings break.

Punjab Look Strong to Make Playoff