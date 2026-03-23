Ex-India Star Issues Scathing Critique of Rajasthan Royals’ Choice of Riyan Parag as Captain

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has lambasted the Rajasthan Royals over the appointment of Riyan Parag as captain. The veteran boldly claimed that the cricketer from Assam received the position due to his favoured status within the IPL franchise.

The Rajasthan Royals kicked off a new era in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, with Riyan Parag being named as the new skipper. The all-rounder took the reins from Sanju Samson, who was traded to the Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster swap.

Despite having the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag's appointment as captain did not sit well with fans, as many believe him to be a recipient of precedence.

K Srikkanth Takes Aim at Rajasthan Royals After Riyan Parag Named Captain

K Srikkanth questioned the Rajasthan Royals' decision to make Riyan Parag the new captain. He argued that while his performance was excellent two seasons ago, he was inconsistent in the past season.

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The former Indian cricketer further claimed that Parag's appointment as captain was by the team's decision and is treated like a star.

“Everyone knows how he became captain. That is their decision, but he is treated like the king there. Parag didn’t have a good season last year, but the year before last, he did brilliantly. Last year, he didn’t do anything deadly,” Srikkanth said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

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Riyan Parag Has Been Inconsistent, But Ready To Make An Impact

Riyan Parag has been a mainstay for the Rajasthan Royals since the IPL 2019 season. Inconsistency aside, the Indian all-rounder has managed to score 1566 runs in 84 matches. Parag has struck seven half-centuries but has yet to hit a hundred.

The all-rounder had come tediously close during the 2025 season, where he struck 95 runs before being dismissed.