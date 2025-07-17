Ex-India Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha In Running For Maiden Coaching Job, Leading Race To Be Bengal U-23 Coach: Report

Former India Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha could foray into coaching just six months after announcing his retirement from professional cricket. The former India international could be handed the responsibility of the Bengal U-23 team.

Wriddhiman Saha In Line To Be Bengal U-23 Coach

As reported by PTI, the former Bengal player is in contention to be the head coach of the Bengal U-23 team. As per the report, the Cricket Association of Bengal has shown their interest in appointing Wriddhiman and has had a discussion with the 40-year-old. A source told PTI, “The CAB brass will be zeroing in on all the candidates for various teams by next week. Obviously, Wriddhi has been sounded out, and a final decision will be taken next week. Apart from Sourav Ganguly and Pankaj Roy, he is the biggest name from Bengal with 40 Tests.”

Sasha has been one of the key players for Bengal in the last few years, and should he don the new role, it would be a brilliant addition as the young players could learn from his vast experience. The report also stated that the former Gujarat Titans and KKR wicketkeeper has also gained hands-on experience in coaching as he runs a number of centres. His potential appointment won't cross paths with former Bengal skipper Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who will be in charge of the Bengal team next season as things stand.

Wriddhiman Saha Had Left Bengal For Tripura