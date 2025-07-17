'If You’re Fit, You Play All Matches': Dilip Vengsarkar Shades Jasprit Bumrah, Questions His Commitment Towards National Duty In England Tests

India's Jasprit Bumrah watches teammates train before the start of play on day three of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Dilip Vengsarkar, the former India cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, stands against the practice of Jasprit Bumrah playing in selective matches. He argued that if the player is fit enough, they should participate in all matches and fulfil their commitment towards national duty. He also questioned the practice of featuring in matches based on their preference for selected cricketers whose workload needs to be managed.

Dilip Vengsarkar Sounds Off On Jasprit Bumrah For Playing Selective Tests

Before the India tour of England, it was learned that Jasprit Bumrah would be part of three out of the five tests as part of workload management. The Indian pacer had sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series due to excessive workload, and the Indian side has been handling him with care during the lengthy series. The talismanic pacer has featured in the first and third test matches, where Team India had lost to England.

Amid speculations over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the fourth test match against England, Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the pacer's ability to select the matches he wants to play. The veteran exclaimed that Bumrah is a top-tier fast bowler who can help win matches. But he is not in favour of the bowlers choosing the matches they want to play.

"I’m not in favour of bowlers picking and choosing Test matches. If you’re fit and available, you should play all the matches for your country. Bumrah is a world-class bowler, and he can win matches for India. But once you’re on tour, you need to play every match. There’s no question of selecting matches based on personal preference," Dilip Vengsarkar said to Revsportz.

Team India Begin The Grind For Fourth Test Against England

The Indian Cricket Team have begun preparations for the upcoming test match against England. After enjoying a break, the Shubman Gill-led side arrived in Beckenham on Thursday to commence their training. The coaching staff and the entire squad were seen at the venue as they kick off their preparations.

Certain players, such as Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, would remain in focus as Team India trains in Greater London.