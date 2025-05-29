'He Won't Make You Win': Ex-Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra Slams RCB All-Rounder Liam Livingstone Amidst Poor Form Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru who are yet to win their first Indian Premier League Trophy after looking to break their jinx as they get ready to play the first qualifier against Punjab Kings on 29th May 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a terrific season as they finished second in the points table and also became the first team in the history of the tournament to win all of their away matches. RCB so far in the tournament have played 14 matches out of which they have won nine and lost four with one match ending in a no result.

Ahead of the first qualifier which guarantees a spot in the final for the winner, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested some changes for the team.

Aakash Chopra Asks RCB To Drop Liam Livingstone Ahead Of Qualifier 1

Aakash Chopra in a YouTube video on his channel recently slammed RCB all-rounder Liam Livingstone amidst a poor run of form by the player. Livingstone has failed to have an impact for RCB with neither bat nor ball. In the video, Aakash Chopra drew comparisons to Liam Livingstone's time in Punjab Kings and stated that the player will not help RCB win.

"Rajat Patidar is the only guy who hasn't scored the runs. I would say you should drop Liam Livingstone. I request you with folded hands. He used to play for Punjab, and he never made Punjab win. He won't make you win either," said Aakash Chopra as he pleaded with the RCB management to drop Liam Livingstone from the playing XI.

RCB And PBKS In Hunt For First IPL Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are both yet to win their first ever IPL title. Out of the four teams in the playoffs, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans both have won IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings still looking for their first.