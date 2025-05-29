IPL 2025: Hours After Arshdeep Singh's Heartfelt Appeal To Fans, Punjab Kings Come Up With Special Post To Hype Up PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1

Updated May 29th 2025, 11:59 IST
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh triggered a massive debate over the fans' loyalty towards the franchise, pointing out that there are fans from the region who do not support them and have other preferences. Hours after the Indian pacer's remark, the Punjab Kings shared a witty video about fan loyalty on social media platforms.
Punjab Kings have been on a hot streak as they advance to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The franchise is firmly poised for title contention, having secured the Q1 spot in the race. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished the league stage campaign in first place, with four wins and one loss in their last five games. PBKS has gained significant attention from veterans and analysts, who have backed them to end their title drought this season.
Recently, Arshdeep Singh's remarks have sparked a debate after he appealed to fans to support the franchise as it begins its playoff journey.
“Thank you for supporting us. You’re not Punjabi, but you’re still supporting Punjab, whereas there are a lot of people from Punjab who don’t support us and have different favourite teams. I would like to urge them to support Punjab, their state, their team, and show up in big numbers to watch us win,” said Arshdeep while replying to a fan’s comment on Snapchat.
Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Highlights Upon Virat Kohli's Bold Approach That Distinguished Team India In Test Cricket
Just hours after Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat video went viral, the Punjab Kings posted a video on 'X' [Formerly Twitter] in which a famous scene from the movie 'Border' was recreated with a humorous twist. The post also had a caption which mentioned, “Punjab Kings ka doosra naam loyalty hai!” The video was made for the purpose of hyping Punjab Kings' upcoming showdown.
The Punjab Kings would face off for a spot in the IPL 2025 Summit Clash, and one win would guarantee them a spot. A loss would put them in the Qualifier 2, where they would face the winner of the eliminator round. In Q1, PBKS face off against RCB at New Chandigarh on May 29, 2025, at 07:30 PM IST.
Published May 29th 2025, 11:41 IST