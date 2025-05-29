IPL 2025: Hours After Arshdeep Singh's Heartfelt Appeal To Fans, Punjab Kings Come Up With Special Post To Hype Up PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh triggered a massive debate over the fans' loyalty towards the franchise, pointing out that there are fans from the region who do not support them and have other preferences. Hours after the Indian pacer's remark, the Punjab Kings shared a witty video about fan loyalty on social media platforms.

Arshdeep Singh Triggers Debate Over Fan Loyalty

Punjab Kings have been on a hot streak as they advance to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The franchise is firmly poised for title contention, having secured the Q1 spot in the race. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished the league stage campaign in first place, with four wins and one loss in their last five games. PBKS has gained significant attention from veterans and analysts, who have backed them to end their title drought this season.

Recently, Arshdeep Singh's remarks have sparked a debate after he appealed to fans to support the franchise as it begins its playoff journey.

“Thank you for supporting us. You’re not Punjabi, but you’re still supporting Punjab, whereas there are a lot of people from Punjab who don’t support us and have different favourite teams. I would like to urge them to support Punjab, their state, their team, and show up in big numbers to watch us win,” said Arshdeep while replying to a fan’s comment on Snapchat.

Punjab Kings Emerge With Witty Video Ahead Of Qualifier 1 vs RCB

Just hours after Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat video went viral, the Punjab Kings posted a video on 'X' [Formerly Twitter] in which a famous scene from the movie 'Border' was recreated with a humorous twist. The post also had a caption which mentioned, “Punjab Kings ka doosra naam loyalty hai!” The video was made for the purpose of hyping Punjab Kings' upcoming showdown.