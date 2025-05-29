WATCH: Virat Kohli Makes Light Work Of Josh Hazlewood In RCB's Training Session, Grinds Hard To Prepare For RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1

Updated May 29th 2025, 11:53 IST
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been doing extremely well in the ongoing eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The Bengaluru-based franchise has stormed into IPL 2025's Qualifier 1 after beating Lucknow Super Giants in their last league game and recording their highest-ever run chase. Courtesy of Jitesh Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mayank Agarwal's heroics, RCB are now all set to take on Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings. Good news for RCB fans is that Josh Hazlewood also might return to play the PBKS clash.
The coveted IPL trophy has eluded the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for seventeen odd years now. If they end up beating Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings, RCB will end up playing the summit clash of the cash-rich league after eight long years. Time and again, Bengaluru have been trolled for not winning the IPL trophy, but this time things might end up taking a big U-turn.
The star players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going through the hard grind ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match. RCB knows that playing Qualifier 1 gives any team a great chance of going through to the finals and winning the trophy. Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will do everything in their power to outsmart PBKS.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently posted a video of their stars preparing for the PBKS clash. The video features Aussie star Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli having a go at each other. The video showcases Virat Kohli charging down the wicket and hitting his RCB teammate Josh Hazlewood for a maximum.
IPL 2025 has panned out in a very interesting way so far. RCB and PBKS, two teams that have never won the silverware, will clash with each other in Mullanpur. RCB have never played the IPL Final since 2016, and Punjab Kings last played the summit clash of the cash-rich league in 2014.
