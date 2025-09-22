Robin Uthappa Appears Before ED, Former India Cricketer To Be Questioned In Online Betting Application Case

Former India cricketer and winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Robin Uthappa reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on September 22, 2025, for questioning in a money laundering case. The former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player has been linked to an online betting application.

Uthappa reached the Enforcement Directorate office at 11 AM. Uthappa will be questioned and will also record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Yuvraj Singh And Robin Uthappa To Be Questioned In Betting Application Case

The Enforcement Directorate summoned former India cricketers such as Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina in this case which is related to a betting app-linked money laundering case. Yuvraj Singh will also be questioned by the central probe agency on September 23. Uthappa and Yuvraj were both a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Apart from Yuvraj, Raina, Uthappa, and Dhawan, the ED has also summoned Bollywood celebrities for questioning.

The alleged money laundering case is linked to the operations of 1xBet. Celebrities including the likes of TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra were also called in by the central probe agency regarding the same matter.

1xBet has been attracting regulatory attention for quite some time now. The application was banned by the Indian government in 2023. They were also asked to suspend their operations in various countries. The Indian government had officially banned 1xBet alongside several other betting applications under Section 69A of the IT Act. With multiple channels such as event sponsorships and celebrity associations, the online gambling application that was founded in 2007 found ways to stay relevant.

Here's A Brief Look At Robin Uthappa's Career