Mo Bobat Calls On RCB To Honour Victims Of Horrifying Bengaluru Stampede: 'Their Stories Are Part Of Our History'

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat expressed his thoughts on the tragic stampede which occurred after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

Mo Bobat is also hopeful that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would acknowledge the victims who lost their lives during the tragic stampede that happened outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mo Bobat Breaks Silence On the Bengaluru Stampede

Fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru had shown up in huge numbers in the streets of Bengaluru and outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the franchise's maiden title win after 18 years.

However, due to the excessive crowd and unruly fans breaking down the barriers, it led to chaos. The stampede led to the loss of 11 innocent lives, with multiple others being injured and several being hospitalised.

Mo Bobat expressed his thoughts on the tragic stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He expressed that people lost their lives due to the incident, which is incredibly sad.

"Cricket and the IPL is so much about passion and enjoyment, and one of our biggest motivators is our fans. We talked during the competition that we want to win it for our fans. They've been the patient ones. Some of us are new.

"These fans have waited 18 years, so we wanted to do it for them, and for some of them to have lost their lives just feels incredibly sad," Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said to Cricbuzz.

RCB Director Of Cricket Wants The Victims Of The Stampede To be Recognised

Mo Bobat also mentioned being able to recognise the people who lost their lives during the tragic event, which was supposed to be a celebration.

The RCB director of cricket added that their tales of life would become a part of the franchise's history.

"We look forward to being able to recognise those people and their families. Their stories become a part of our history now. Every sports team has a history, and it has a heritage. What they've experienced becomes a part of our heritage and history, and we have to honour them," Mo Bobat added.