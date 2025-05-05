'Son of Bihar': PM Narendra Modi's Special Mention For IPL 2025 Wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes Viral

IPL 2025: Following his 35-ball century in IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the toast of the nation. The Rajasthan Royals open has been receiving praise from all quarters ands even Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be impressed with the wonderkid. While most believe he is the future of Indian cricket. PM Modi hailed Suryavanshi as the ‘son of Bihar’ and also threw light on the hard work behind his performances.

‘Vaibhav has set such a great record’

"I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance," PM Modi said in his address during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar.

Claiming that the more you play, the more you shine - the PM of India also revealed that the NDA government gives sport high priority.

"To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important. The NDA government has always given it the highest priority in its policies," he added.

"The government's focus is on giving our athletes the opportunity to play new sports. That is why the Khelo India Youth Games included Gatka, Kho-kho, Malkhambh and Yogasana. In recent days, our athletes have performed very well in many new sports like Wushu, Lawn Balls, and Roller Skating," PM Modi added further.

Suryavanshi in IPL 2025