sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Pahalgam Terror Attack |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Jasprit Bumrah Will Not be Rohit Sharma's Deputy; Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill in Line For Vice-Captain Role

Updated May 5th 2025, 10:37 IST

Jasprit Bumrah Will Not be Rohit Sharma's Deputy; Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill in Line For Vice-Captain Role

Ind vs Eng: Just after the ongoing IPL season is over, the focus shifts to red-ball cricket as the Indian team travels to England.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
No leadership role for Bumrah in England
No leadership role for Bumrah in England | Image: AP

Ind vs Eng: In a few weeks time, the focus of the Indian players - now playing the IPL - will shift to red-ball cricket. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will travel to England for a five-match Test series. While that series is certainly going to test the players, it is reported that India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah would not be given a leadership role for that tour. This decision has reportedly been taken because the management wants somebody who can play all five games in that role. Given Bumrah's tryst with injury in recent times, he will be part of the squad but not as Rohit Sharma's deputy. 

ALSO READ: How Lucknow Super Giants Can Still Reach IPL 2025 Playoffs?

It is also reported that one among Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will take up the role of the vice-captain. 

‘Want a player who will be available for all five Test matches’

“We want a player who will be available for all five Test matches, and he should be given the vice-captain’s role. Bumrah won’t be playing all five matches, so we don’t want to appoint different deputies for different games. It will be better that the captain and vice-captain be certain and play all five Tests,” the source said to The Indian Express. 

Bumrah & his injury

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up the injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. Due to his back spasm, Bumrah was out of action for nearly three months during which he missed the much-important Champions Trophy. 

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After PBKS' 37-Run Win Over LSG

Bumrah made a comeback recently for the IPL. It is also understood, that as a part of workload management, the selectors have decided that he won’t play in all five Tests in England. 

Published May 5th 2025, 10:37 IST