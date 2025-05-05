Jasprit Bumrah Will Not be Rohit Sharma's Deputy; Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill in Line For Vice-Captain Role

Ind vs Eng: In a few weeks time, the focus of the Indian players - now playing the IPL - will shift to red-ball cricket. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will travel to England for a five-match Test series. While that series is certainly going to test the players, it is reported that India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah would not be given a leadership role for that tour. This decision has reportedly been taken because the management wants somebody who can play all five games in that role. Given Bumrah's tryst with injury in recent times, he will be part of the squad but not as Rohit Sharma's deputy.

It is also reported that one among Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill will take up the role of the vice-captain.

‘Want a player who will be available for all five Test matches’

“We want a player who will be available for all five Test matches, and he should be given the vice-captain’s role. Bumrah won’t be playing all five matches, so we don’t want to appoint different deputies for different games. It will be better that the captain and vice-captain be certain and play all five Tests,” the source said to The Indian Express.

Bumrah & his injury

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up the injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. Due to his back spasm, Bumrah was out of action for nearly three months during which he missed the much-important Champions Trophy.