Team India Chase History In Ahmedabad, Seek To End New Zealand Hoodoo In T20 World Cup Final

India and New Zealand players stand for their national anthems before the start of the 1st T20I match in Nagpur | Image: ANI

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will lock horns with Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

The Men in Blue have already etched their names in history by reaching the final for the fourth time the most by any team in T20 World Cup history.

Can Team India Break Narendra Modi Stadium Jinx?

Yet, the hosts face a couple of challenges. In T20 World Cup encounters, New Zealand hold the upper hand. The two sides have met three times in the tournament, with the Black Caps winning all three.

Overall, in T20Is, India and New Zealand have clashed 30 times. India lead the head-to-head with 18 wins, while New Zealand have claimed 11 victories. One match ended without a result. On home soil, India boast 11 wins compared to New Zealand’s four, while away from home India have seven wins against the Kiwis’ five.

Another hurdle for India is the so-called “curse” of the Narendra Modi Stadium. The venue has witnessed heartbreaks for Indian fans in the past. During the ODI World Cup 2023 final, India entered unbeaten but suffered a crushing six-wicket defeat to Australia at the same ground on November 19, a day that still haunts supporters.

The jinx resurfaced in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 when India endured a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super Eight clash on February 22 in Ahmedabad.

Now, the big question remains, can Team India finally break the stadium curse?

Men in Blue One Win Away From Scripting History

Suryakumar Yadav’s men are just one win away from scripting history. No team has ever successfully defended the T20 World Cup title, making this a unique challenge. Adding to the stakes, no host nation has ever lifted the trophy on home soil.

India stand on the brink of delivering the ultimate gift to their fans, a chance to become the first side to defend the crown and the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue have been outstanding throughout the tournament. India began their campaign with a 29-run win over the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. After a five-day break, they returned to action against Namibia, securing a commanding 93-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. The team then traveled to Colombo to face arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching a 61-run triumph. Suryakumar Yadav’s side wrapped up the group stage unbeaten, defeating the Netherlands by 17 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.

India topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.

The defending champions had a shaky start in the Super Eight, suffering a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. However, they bounced back strongly with consecutive wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies, booking their place in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, India faced a stern challenge but held their nerve to secure a thrilling seven-run victory.

Meanwhile, New Zealand endured a few setbacks in their campaign. The Kiwis opened with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan on February 8, followed by a dominant 10-wicket victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 10. Their first defeat came against South Africa on February 14, when the Proteas sealed a seven-wicket win. The Black Caps bounced back with an eight-wicket triumph over Canada on February 17.

New Zealand finished second in Group D with six points and a net run rate of +1.227.

Their progress was briefly halted when rain washed out their first Super Eight fixture against Pakistan on February 21. They recovered with a 61-run win over Sri Lanka on February 25 but faltered again, losing to England by four wickets on February 27.

Despite the setback, New Zealand secured second place in Group 2 of the Super Eight with three points and a net run rate of +1.390.

In the semi-finals, the Kiwis avenged their earlier defeat to South Africa, producing a commanding nine-wicket victory at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (Wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.