'You Never Know': Ex-RCB Star AD de Villiers Gives His Prediction On Which Team Will Join Royal Challengers Bengaluru In The Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the finals of the Indian Premier League as they defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in the first qualifier of the season. The match was a one sided affair which saw the RCB bowlers topple PBKS' batting like a house of cards in a thunderstorm. As Punjab could only manage 101 runs on the board, RCB chased down the target in 10 overs to make it to their fourth IPL final. The IPL trophy has evaded RCB for the past 18 years as many fans feel this could be the year that the jinx could be broken.

AB de Villiers Prediction On Who Will Join RCB In The Final

As RCB are in the finals of the 2025 Indian Premier League, legendary batter AB de Villers has provided his prediction on who will be the second team in the final. According to PTI, AB de Villiers believes that Punjab Kings will make it into the finals of the tournament after winning the second qualifier.

“I said quite a while ago, about a month ago, that Gujarat (Titans) and RCB will be in the final. It looks like the odds are against my call but it is still cricket, you never know; it is a knock-out match. It takes one or two great performances to turn the pressure onto your opposition. It's still going to be Punjab, but I've got a little bit of doubt on my mind after watching last night's game," said AB de Villiers in his prediction. \

Record Breaking Season For RCB In 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a record breaking season in 2025. The Bengaluru based franchise became the first team in the history of the tournament to win all of their away matches. Apart from this, it is also a record breaking season for Virat Kohli as this is his third consecutive IPL season with more than 600 runs.