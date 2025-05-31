Mumbai Indians Aim To Shatter Three-Year-Old IPL Jinx After Beating Gujarat Titans In Eliminator, MI To Challenge PBKS To Set Date With RCB

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has just two more matches left, and things have turned out to be pretty intense. Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the only three teams left that are in contention to win the coveted IPL Trophy. Mumbai Indians are eyeing their sixth title, whereas Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are eyeing their maiden IPL crown.

The Mumbai Indians will believe that they pulled off a heist in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans. Despite putting up 228 runs on the board in the Eliminator, the Gujarat Titans looked well in the hunt to chase it down and knock the five-time champions out in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. But a depleted Gujarat side, without the services of Jos Buttler and Lungi Ngidi, somehow faltered in the death overs, which led to an end to their IPL 2025 campaign.

Mumbai Indians To Lock Horns With Punjab Kings In Qualifier 2

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are all set to clash with Shikhar Dhawan is not mentioned here but it says Shubman Gill's team is Gujarat Titans however Qualifier 1 was between RCB and PBKS hence the opponent for MI will be Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. As things stand as of now, Mumbai Indians look like a far more superior side, and they are also one of the favorites to win the title. As far as the Punjab Kings go, they have been nothing short of clinical in the tournament, but they somehow managed to bottle Qualifier 1, a potential chance to qualify for the finals against a red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians will now challenge Punjab Kings in the second Qualifier, that will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But as far as the statistics of the last three years are concerned, the IPL finals have always been a repeat of Qualifier 1, and Mumbai needs to be at the top of their game to break the jinx.

Here's A List Of Last Three IPL Qualifier 1 And Finals

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

RCB Qualify For Their Fourth IPL Final

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been a team to beat this season, and their dream of winning their maiden IPL title is just one match away from them. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached Ahmedabad, and they will be watching the MI vs PBKS game closely, the match which decides their opponent for the summit clash.