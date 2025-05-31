'Strategy Was More Reactive': Former CSK Star Robin Uthappa Slams Shubman Gill And Gujarat Titans After Loss Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans have witnessed a massive drop of form towards the end of the Indian Premier League season as they first lost two back to back matches which made them miss the chance to play the first qualifier of the IPL. This led Gujarat Titans to play the eliminator against Mumbai Indians. In the eliminator against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans lost the match by 20 runs which also ended the Shubman Gill led side's journey in the 2025 edition of the tournament. Following Gujarat Titans' defeat against Mumbai Indians, former CSK star Robin Uthappa slammed Shubman Gill and his side.

Robin Uthappa Slams GT Over Errors That Led To Loss Against MI

As Shubman Gill and his Gujarat Titans team was eliminated from the Indian Premier League, former CSK star and Orange Cap winner Robin Uthappa slammed the Gujarat based franchise. Robin Uthappa while speaking on Jiostar, slammed the wrong use of pacer Prasidh Krishna by Shubman Gill. He also slammed GT on the three dropped catches during the match.

“GT’s strategy was more reactive than proactive. Using Prasidh in the powerplay – despite his success in middle overs – was a misstep. His first over was expensive, and they failed to course-correct. The 26-run and 22-run overs proved costly. On top of that, their fielding let them down. You can't drop that many catches and expect to win a championship,” said Robin Uthappa after the match.

Mumbai Indians Eyeing Record Sixth IPL Title

Mumbai Indians are the joint most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League. The team are currently tied with Chennai Super Kings as both teams have five trophies. Mumbai Indians next challenge will be to defeat Punjab Kings in the second qualifier of the IPL.

If Mumbai are able to defeat Punjab, they will then face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the finals.