Ex-Sri Lankan Cricketer, Son Of Former Health Minister, Arrested On Corruption Charges

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Ramith Rambukwella has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption for bribery charges. He appeared before the CIABOC on Wednesday, and after recording his statement, he was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali granted permission to name Rambukwella as a suspect regarding a case linked to his father. Keheliya Rambukwella happens to be a former health minister during Rajapaksa's reign. Ramith will be in the custody till June 3 alongside his father, who was earlier arrested by the CIABOC.

Keheliya was arrested by his own government in 2024 for exploiting the Indian credit line to buy inferior medicines while serving as health minister, and he is also facing numerous corruption charges as things stand.

Ramith debuted for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in a T20I fixture in Pallekele, while his second and last appearance for his country also came against England in 2016. A left-handed batter, Ramith was also a right-arm off-spinner. The 33-year-old last played a competitive match in 2020.

Ramith Rambukwella Has A History Of Disciplinary Issues

The cricketer was also arrested in 2018 on charges of assault and drunk driving. He seems to have a history of disciplinary problems. During his time with Sri Lanka A, he reportedly tried to open the cockpit door on a flight while returning from Sri Lanka.