Ex-Sri Lankan Cricketer, Son Of Former Health Minister, Arrested On Corruption Charges

Updated May 21st 2025, 21:55 IST
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Ramith Rambukwella has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption for bribery charges. He appeared before the CIABOC on Wednesday, and after recording his statement, he was taken into custody.
On Tuesday, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali granted permission to name Rambukwella as a suspect regarding a case linked to his father. Keheliya Rambukwella happens to be a former health minister during Rajapaksa's reign. Ramith will be in the custody till June 3 alongside his father, who was earlier arrested by the CIABOC.
Keheliya was arrested by his own government in 2024 for exploiting the Indian credit line to buy inferior medicines while serving as health minister, and he is also facing numerous corruption charges as things stand.
Ramith debuted for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in a T20I fixture in Pallekele, while his second and last appearance for his country also came against England in 2016. A left-handed batter, Ramith was also a right-arm off-spinner. The 33-year-old last played a competitive match in 2020.
Also Read: Ben Stokes Analyzes How Virat Kohli's Retirement Affects Team India's Edge Ahead Of The England Tour
The cricketer was also arrested in 2018 on charges of assault and drunk driving. He seems to have a history of disciplinary problems. During his time with Sri Lanka A, he reportedly tried to open the cockpit door on a flight while returning from Sri Lanka.
Also Read: MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Fans Pay Tribute To Indian Armed Forces, Salute The Bravehearts By Unfurling Special Tifo At Wankhede
In another case, MP Namal Rajapaksa of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the son of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been charged with embezzling LKR 70 million from Krish Hotels in India for the purpose of advancing rugby in Sri Lanka. Namal, who was a national rugby player, is scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing on June 27.
Published May 21st 2025, 21:55 IST