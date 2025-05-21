MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Fans Pay Tribute To Indian Armed Forces, Salute The Bravehearts By Unfurling Special Tifo At Wankhede

MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians are taking on the Delhi Capitals in what is being looked at as the 'virtual quarter-final' of IPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game is being played at the Wankhede Stadium with a rain threat looming large. If Mumbai Indians win the game, they go through to the playoffs and knock Delhi out of the cash-rich league. Delhi have also sustained a massive setback as their regular skipper Axar Patel isn't playing.

The Mumbai Indians have been nothing but impressive so far. Everybody had written them off in the initial phase of IPL 2025. They had lost a few games in the start, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs looked bleak, but Pandya and Co. miraculously turned things around, and they look like one of the favorites to go past the group stage. Delhi, on the other hand, have to win the match in order to stay alive in the cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians Fans Salute The Indian Armed Forces

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had halted the IPL for eight days as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the heinous Pahalgam Terror Attack. The IPL then resumed on May 17, 2025. This is the first time that the Mumbai Indians are playing in the Wankhede after the resumption of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians fans who came to watch the MI vs DC clash unfurled a huge tifo at the stands in order to show their respect towards the Indian armed forces who fought the anti-India elements bravely during 'Operation Sindoor'. The Mumbai Indians fans had also planned to pay tribute to former India skipper Rohit Sharma by wearing white jerseys to the game.

Rohit Sharma Plays In Front Of The Stand Named After Him For The First Time