IND W vs AUS W: Major Blow For India As Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out Of Remainder Of ODI Series, Replacement named

Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the Australia ODI series | Image: BCCI

Ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup, India have suffered a severe blow as Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the remaining two ODI matches against Australia. Tejal Hasabnis has been named as her replacement.

The 25-year-old, who has also been named in the squad for the ICC World Cup, has been diagnosed with a viral fever and won't participate in the last two ODI matches. India are currently trailing the three-match series 1-0.

A BCCI statement confirmed the development.

"Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the remainder of the IDFC First Bank ODI series against Australia due to viral fever. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring her progress.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Tejal Hasabnis as the replacement for Jemimah Rodrigues.”

it remains to be seen whether Jemimah gets match fit before September 30, when they take on Sri Lanka in the World Cup opener.

India Handed A Drubbing In 1st ODI

India were handed an eight-wicket drubbing by Australia in the first ODI. Riding on Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol's half-centuries, India posted a formidable 281 runs on the board. Jemimah couldn't hit the ground and could only manage 18 runs off 26 balls in the 1st ODI. Mandhana has been elevated to the number one position in the latest ICC ranking.

Despite getting rid of Alyssa Healy early in the second innings, the Indian bowlers couldn't capitalise on the advantage. Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland stood out for the visitoes as the Aussies eased to the target in 44.1 overs.

India’s Updated Squad For Australia ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis.