Updated 9 October 2025 at 22:19 IST
Prithvi Shaw Added To Maharashtra Squad Under Leadership Of Ankeet Bawane For Ranji Trophy 2025-2026
Maharashtra announced the squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 season.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: India batter Prithvi Shaw has been added to the Maharashtra squad for the forthcoming season of the Ranji Trophy 2025-2026.
Earlier this year, Prithvi Shaw parted ways with Mumbai to join Maharashtra before the start of the 2025-2026 domestic season. In the last season, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai squad.
Prithvi Shaw's Stats In Domestic Cricket
Prithvi Shaw has been a renowned name in the domestic cricket circuit. Prithvi Shaw played 58 first-class matches and 102 innings, scoring 4556 runs at a strike rate of 82.86 and an average of 46.02. He hammered 13 centuries and 18 fifties in first-class cricket.
Recently, Prithvi Shaw was involved in an avoidable altercation with his former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan.
During a three-day friendly match between Mumbai and Maharashtra, Shaw was seen rushing towards Khan after smashing a century for Maharashtra.
Ankeet Bawane To Lead Maharashtra In Ranji Trophy 2025-2026
Meanwhile, Ankeet Bawane has been named as the captain of Maharashtra for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 season. Ankeet Bawane is a big name in domestic cricket. The 32-year-old played 123 first-class matches and 195 innings, scoring 8289 runs at an average of 51.48 and a strike rate of 47.77.
The selectors have strengthened Maharashtra's batting lineup after adding Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 16-member squad. Gaikwad played 40 first-class matches and 69 innings, scoring 2848 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 60.32.
Jalaj Saxena's presence in the squad will also play a crucial role for Maharashtra in the forthcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026. Saxena played 150 first-class matches and 232 innings, amassing 7060 runs at an average of 33.77 and a strike rate of 53.52.
Maharashtra will begin their Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 campaign on October 15 against Kerala. The venue of the match is yet to be decided.
Maharashtra Squad: Ankeet Bawane (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddesh Veer, Arshin Kulkarni, Jalaj Saxena, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (Wk), Mandar Bhandari (Wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeeo Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Rajneesh Gurbani.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 9 October 2025 at 22:19 IST