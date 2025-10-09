Prithvi Shaw Added To Maharashtra Squad Under Leadership Of Ankeet Bawane For Ranji Trophy 2025-2026

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: India batter Prithvi Shaw has been added to the Maharashtra squad for the forthcoming season of the Ranji Trophy 2025-2026.

Earlier this year, Prithvi Shaw parted ways with Mumbai to join Maharashtra before the start of the 2025-2026 domestic season. In the last season, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai squad.

Prithvi Shaw's Stats In Domestic Cricket

Prithvi Shaw has been a renowned name in the domestic cricket circuit. Prithvi Shaw played 58 first-class matches and 102 innings, scoring 4556 runs at a strike rate of 82.86 and an average of 46.02. He hammered 13 centuries and 18 fifties in first-class cricket.

Recently, Prithvi Shaw was involved in an avoidable altercation with his former Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan.

During a three-day friendly match between Mumbai and Maharashtra, Shaw was seen rushing towards Khan after smashing a century for Maharashtra.

Ankeet Bawane To Lead Maharashtra In Ranji Trophy 2025-2026

Meanwhile, Ankeet Bawane has been named as the captain of Maharashtra for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 season. Ankeet Bawane is a big name in domestic cricket. The 32-year-old played 123 first-class matches and 195 innings, scoring 8289 runs at an average of 51.48 and a strike rate of 47.77.

The selectors have strengthened Maharashtra's batting lineup after adding Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 16-member squad. Gaikwad played 40 first-class matches and 69 innings, scoring 2848 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 60.32.

Jalaj Saxena's presence in the squad will also play a crucial role for Maharashtra in the forthcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-2026. Saxena played 150 first-class matches and 232 innings, amassing 7060 runs at an average of 33.77 and a strike rate of 53.52.

Maharashtra will begin their Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 campaign on October 15 against Kerala. The venue of the match is yet to be decided.