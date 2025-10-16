Republic World
Updated 16 October 2025 at 12:53 IST

EXPLAINED! 1st ODI at Perth Between India-Australia Not Ideal For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's International Comeback

India vs Australia: Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's much-awaited at Perth not be ideal for them?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma | Image: ICC
India vs Australia: Is it good that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is making their comeback at Perth on Sunday (October 19)? As per former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, it isn't ideal for the two stalwarts to be making their returns at the Optus stadium. Chopra feels there the bouncy tracks of Perth is not going to be friendly for them. 

ALSO READ: Kohli's CRYPTIC 'Only Time You Truly Fail...' Post Amid ODI Future Talks

‘Coming out completely cold’

“I feel the start might not be good in Perth. It’s a big possibility because it is the Optus pitch, there is a lot of bounce, and both are coming out completely cold, and suddenly a ball might come where they get out. If it happens, so be it. Then Adelaide and Sydney will come,” he said on his YouTube channel. 

“I want runs to be scored, but, god forbid, even if they aren’t, I don’t think there will be any immediate difference to their life. They will play the South Africa and New Zealand series as well, and if we are discussing this at that time as well, that two series have passed, and what would happen if they don’t score runs in the third as well, then I will entertain this question,” Chopra added further.

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi': Bumrah Snaps at Paps Outside Airport

Spotlight on Ro-Ko

There is no doubt that Rohit and Kohli would be the centre of attraction during India's white-ball tour of Australia. 

The first ODI takes place in Perth after which the team heads to Adelaide and the third and final ODI will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It promises to be a mouthwatering affair between two cricketing giants. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 16 October 2025 at 12:45 IST

