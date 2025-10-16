EXPLAINED! 1st ODI at Perth Between India-Australia Not Ideal For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's International Comeback

India vs Australia: Is it good that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is making their comeback at Perth on Sunday (October 19)? As per former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, it isn't ideal for the two stalwarts to be making their returns at the Optus stadium. Chopra feels there the bouncy tracks of Perth is not going to be friendly for them.

‘Coming out completely cold’

“I feel the start might not be good in Perth. It’s a big possibility because it is the Optus pitch, there is a lot of bounce, and both are coming out completely cold, and suddenly a ball might come where they get out. If it happens, so be it. Then Adelaide and Sydney will come,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“I want runs to be scored, but, god forbid, even if they aren’t, I don’t think there will be any immediate difference to their life. They will play the South Africa and New Zealand series as well, and if we are discussing this at that time as well, that two series have passed, and what would happen if they don’t score runs in the third as well, then I will entertain this question,” Chopra added further.

Spotlight on Ro-Ko

There is no doubt that Rohit and Kohli would be the centre of attraction during India's white-ball tour of Australia.