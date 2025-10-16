Virat Kohli's CRYPTIC 'Only Time You Truly Fail...' Post Goes Viral Amid ODI Retirement Rumours Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli has surprised his fans on Thursday after landing in Australia for a much-awaited ODI series.

Days before his international comeback at the Optus stadium, Kohli took to his social media and posted a cryptic tweet.

‘Only time you truly fail…’

His tweet read: "The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up."

If this post can be decoded, it literally means that you fail when you actually give up.

Now remember, this post comes at a time when there is much talk around his ODI future whether he will be able to continue on till the 2027 ODI World Cup or not. The timing of the post has set social media on fire as fans are coming up with reactions.

While Kohli is already facing backlash on social space, it is interesting to see the former India captain post something as he has not done it in a while. Without any doubt, the spotlight would be firmly on Kohli as he returns to international cricket after a few months. The last time he played an international match was earlier in the year during India's triumphant run at the Champions Trophy.

RoKo Reunion

With all the pictures and clips available on social media, it was heartwarming to see Kohli link up with Rohit Sharma and his old mates.