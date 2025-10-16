Updated 16 October 2025 at 11:16 IST
WATCH | 'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi': Jasprit Bumrah Gets Angry on Photographers At Mumbai Airport Ahead of Australia Tour
Ind vs Aus: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a cool customer - on and off-the-field. It is rare to see him snap at anyone, but the unthinkable happened outside the Mumbai airport.
Ind vs Aus: Jasprit Bumrah, who is a calm person on and off-the-field, seemed to have got irked by the paparazzi looking to get a shot of him outside the Mumbai airport. Not just the paps, even he was mildly mobbed outside the airport by his fans. When a photographer got behind Bumrah looking for a picture, the pacer claimed that he did not call anyone and that he may have come for someone else.
"Maine bulaya hi nahi. Tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho, aa rahe honge wo"
In fact, one of the photographers candidly also claimed that meeting him is like a 'Diwali' bonus.
"Bumrah bhai, aap bonus mein mile ho humein Diwali ke," one of the photographers said as Bumrah kept telling them to leave him as he was looking for his car.
Bumrah is not a part of the ODI series in Australia, he would be featuring in the five-match T20I series. He would be a key member in the T20I set-up with the World Cup round the corner where India would be starting as the defending champions.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 16 October 2025 at 11:13 IST