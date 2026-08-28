Explained: The Strict BCCI Rule Keeping 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out of India U-19 Squad

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a flagbearer of Indian cricket since he burst onto the scene in IPL 2025. The 15-year-old has been a revelation since then and has gone on to make his much-awaited senior debut against England in the T20Is recently.

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Was Left Out Of India's U-19 Squad?

Despite being just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi has been left out of India's U-19 squad for the home series against Australia. Sons of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, Aaryavir and Anvay, have been picked up in the squad, but Sooryavanshi couldn't be selected. This happened because of a strict BCCI policy.

In 2016, the BCCI made it mandatory and barred players from featuring in multiple U-19 World Cups. The likes of Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan and Sandeep Sharma didn't take part in more than one U-19 World Cup despite being eligible, strictly because of this rule.

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Sooryavanshi already played a pivotal role in India's last U19 World Cup triumph and therefore he cannot take part in any other World Cups. Keeping the rule in mind, he wasn't selected in India's U-19 plans. The 15-year-old has been included in the asian games squad, which will be played in the T20I format in this edition.

India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.

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