Explained: Why Praika Rawal Didn't Receive A Women's World Cup Medal Despite Being India's Second-Highest Scorer

Injury had struck the Indian camp just before the Women's World Cup semifinal as Pratika rawal had been ruled out of the tournament. The Indian opener suffered an ankle injury during the last group stage encounter against Bangladesh and she had to be replaced by Shafali Verma.

Why Pratika Rawal Didn't Receive A Women's World Cup Medal

Pratika played a pivotal part in the World Cup, having amassed 308 runs in 6 innings at an average of 51.33. She ended up as India's second highest run scorer in the Women's World Cup and 4th highest run getter overall. Despite her substantial contribution to India's Women's World Cup triumph she didn't recieve a medal.

As per ICC regulation, medals are given to to the 15 players in the final squad. As Pratika had been replaced by Shafali, the former didn't get a medal and the latter was rewarded for her contribution. Pratika was present in the stands during the Women's World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium and later also joined the celebration in a wheelchair.

India ended their prolonged wait for an ICC title with a 52 run victory over South Africa in the final. Harmanpreet Kaur became the first captain to lead India to the Women's World Cup glory.

Advertisement

Deepti Sharma's All-Round Heroics In World Cup Final

Deepti Sharma was influential for India with both bat and the ball and was rightly named Player of the Tournament. The 28-year-old helped India to navigate the South African challenge with a handy half-century and went on to pick up a five-wicket haul. She became the first player in World Cup history to score over 200 runs alongside taking 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition. She finished with 215 runs and 22 wickets.