Richa Ghosh Sheds Light On The Transformative Approach As Finisher In India-W's ICC ODI World Cup Victory

Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

Richa Ghosh, the Women's World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter, has laid out the transformative approach to her batting skills and emerging as a finisher in the Women's World Cup.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter played a clinical role for Team India in the Women's World Cup-winning campaign. Her fiery batting knocks were brief but impactful for the side. The Bengal cricketer's glovework wasn't the best in the tournament, but she compensated well with the bat.

Richa Ghosh Reveals Her Finishing Strategy In India's Women's ODI World Cup Success

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh highlighted that ahead of the World Cup tournament, she has kept most of her focus on spending time at the crease and not throwing her wicket away by practising grounded shots.

The Bengal cricketer added that her primary task was to stand up and cap off the innings by putting the finishing touches with some big shots to ease the pressure and give India a better chance to win.

Advertisement

"My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs. Whenever I got the chance to bat, my focus was on applying the finishing touches.

"I aimed to maintain a high strike-rate and put pressure on the opposition bowlers. Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win," Richa Ghosh said on JioHotstar's Follow The Blues show.

Advertisement

Richa Ghosh's Finisher Skills Aideed India Women Big-Time

Richa Ghosh's intent to deliver in high-pressure situations has often paid off well. In the Women's World Cup tournament, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter put up 235 runs at a dazzling 133.52 strike rate.

Her finishing capabilities were crucial in the league stage, with her standout knock being against South Africa Women, where she scored 94 runs.

Team India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has become the undisputed champions of the world. At the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final, the Women in Blue defeated the Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa Women by 52 runs to become champions for the first time.