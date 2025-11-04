Updated 4 November 2025 at 17:43 IST
Richa Ghosh Sheds Light On The Transformative Approach As Finisher In India-W's ICC ODI World Cup Victory
Richa Ghosh focused on finishing strong in the Women's World Cup, aiming for high strike-rates and grounded shots. Her impactful knocks helped ease pressure and boost India’s chances in key moments.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Richa Ghosh, the Women's World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter, has laid out the transformative approach to her batting skills and emerging as a finisher in the Women's World Cup.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter played a clinical role for Team India in the Women's World Cup-winning campaign. Her fiery batting knocks were brief but impactful for the side. The Bengal cricketer's glovework wasn't the best in the tournament, but she compensated well with the bat.
Richa Ghosh Reveals Her Finishing Strategy In India's Women's ODI World Cup Success
Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh highlighted that ahead of the World Cup tournament, she has kept most of her focus on spending time at the crease and not throwing her wicket away by practising grounded shots.
The Bengal cricketer added that her primary task was to stand up and cap off the innings by putting the finishing touches with some big shots to ease the pressure and give India a better chance to win.
Advertisement
"My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs. Whenever I got the chance to bat, my focus was on applying the finishing touches.
"I aimed to maintain a high strike-rate and put pressure on the opposition bowlers. Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win," Richa Ghosh said on JioHotstar's Follow The Blues show.
Advertisement
Also Read: ECB Announces Updated List Of 2025-26 Centrally Contracted Players; Jacob Bethell Awarded Two-Year Deal
Richa Ghosh's Finisher Skills Aideed India Women Big-Time
Richa Ghosh's intent to deliver in high-pressure situations has often paid off well. In the Women's World Cup tournament, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter put up 235 runs at a dazzling 133.52 strike rate.
Her finishing capabilities were crucial in the league stage, with her standout knock being against South Africa Women, where she scored 94 runs.
Also Read: Jemimah Rodrigues Reminds Sunil Gavaskar of His Promise After Women's World Cup Win: 'Hope You Are Ready'
Team India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has become the undisputed champions of the world. At the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final, the Women in Blue defeated the Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa Women by 52 runs to become champions for the first time.
Team India finally crossed the finish line after coming in close twice in the past. A star will be added to the India Women's ODI kit. India Women's ODI kit from now on.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 17:43 IST