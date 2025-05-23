Explained: Why RCB's IPL 2025 Home Match Against SRH Will Be Played In Lucknow In Place Of Bengaluru

Updated May 23rd 2025, 18:15 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an inconsequential IPL 2025 game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB have already qualified for the IPL playoffs, while SRH have crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race already.
RCB can still make it to the top of the IPL 2025 table, but they cannot afford to make any more slip-ups. In a curious circumstance, RCB will be playing their designated home match in Lucknow instead of their home stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The reason behind the shifting of the match is Bengaluru's persistent rainfall. The last home match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out and the defending champions were knocked out of the IPL 2025.n To avoid such situations further, BCCI decided to move the match to Lucknow. The Bengaluru weather forecast predicts chances of rain on Friday.
An official IPL statement read, “The TATA IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru.”
The BCCI also confirmed that in case of a rainfall, an additional hour will be allocated in a bid to execute a full match. SRH also played their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants, while Virat Kohli's team will also face LSG in their next match. This will help both sides to prepare for their match hassle-free.
RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, and their sole priority is to finish in the top two positions, which will allow them an extra chance in the IPL playoffs. With the Gujarat Titans' loss, their hopes are brightened, and they need to win their next two matches to reach 21 points. Punjab Kings also have two matches left and can reach a similar amount of points, but they do have tricky fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.
