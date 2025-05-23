Explained: Why RCB's IPL 2025 Home Match Against SRH Will Be Played In Lucknow In Place Of Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an inconsequential IPL 2025 game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB have already qualified for the IPL playoffs, while SRH have crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race already.

Why RCB vs SRH Is Being Organised In Lucknow?

RCB can still make it to the top of the IPL 2025 table, but they cannot afford to make any more slip-ups. In a curious circumstance, RCB will be playing their designated home match in Lucknow instead of their home stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The reason behind the shifting of the match is Bengaluru's persistent rainfall. The last home match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out and the defending champions were knocked out of the IPL 2025.n To avoid such situations further, BCCI decided to move the match to Lucknow. The Bengaluru weather forecast predicts chances of rain on Friday.

An official IPL statement read, “The TATA IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru.”

The BCCI also confirmed that in case of a rainfall, an additional hour will be allocated in a bid to execute a full match. SRH also played their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants, while Virat Kohli's team will also face LSG in their next match. This will help both sides to prepare for their match hassle-free.

RCB Aim To Finish At The Top