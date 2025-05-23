IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Aims To Break Majestic T20 Record For RCB, Needs 67 Runs Against SRH To Etch His Name In History Books

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured an IPL 2025 playoff spot but aren't done yet. With a top-two place at stake, Virat Kohli's side will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday, May 23.

Virat Kohli On The Brink Of Majestic T20 Record Against SRH

RCB's form has been consistent in IPL 2025, and they will be very adamant to end their prolonged trophy drought. Virat is standing on the brink of a historic record in the next match. The 36-year-old has amassed 8933 runs for RCB in the shortest format and needs 67 runs more to breach the 9000 run barrier. Virat has been with RCB since the inception of the IPL and has also been a part of the RCB squad in CLT20. He has amassed 505 runs in 11 innings so far, but his form has dipped a bit in the last couple of games. But a player like him only needs a game to find their rhythm back, and the Sunrisers' current form makes it the perfect situation.

8933 - Virat Kohli (RCB)

6036 - Rohit Sharma (MI)

5934 - James Vince (Hampshire)

5529 - Suresh Raina (CSK)

5314 - MS Dhoni (CSK)

RCB Aim To Finish In Top-Two Positions In IPL Table

RCB's hope to finish in the top two has brightened after the Gujarat Titans lost to the Lucknow Super Giants. GT can still reach 20 points if they win their remaining match, but RCB have their fate in their own hands. Rajata Patidar and Co. have two relatively easy fixtures against SRH and LSG compared to the Punjab Kings, who will still have to face Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.