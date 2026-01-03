'Explains Why Virat Family Moved To London': Netizens React To Washington Sundar Turning Down Selfie Requests From Fans

Cricket is a religion in India and rightfully so. The sport unites the country like no other, and whenever the Indian team plays, the entire country watches the game with bated breath and roots for the 11 men that represent the country. Players are treated like demi-gods, and they enjoy a huge fan following in the country. Cricket is more than a sport in this country, and not only the Indian players, but the overseas players from countries like Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand enjoy a huge fan following.

2026 is a big year for Indian cricket. The 'men in blue' are gearing up to defend the World T20 in front of their home crowd, but prior to that, they will play eight white-ball games against New Zealand starting January 11, 2026.

Washington Sundar Leaves The Internet Divided

Indian cricketers having a huge fan following is nothing new, and fans often cross the line and invade a player's privacy just to get a selfie. Things get even more bizarre when the fans do not give players privacy even if they are out with their friends and family members. Something similar happened with India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was visibly irritated and refused to give out selfies to fans.

ALSO READ | India Likely To Get New Coach Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup, Englishman To Join Support Staff Ahead Of Marquee ICC Event

Advertisement

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Washington Sundar refusing to give out selfies has left the internet divided. Few fans feel that the cricketer has attitude, while the others urged people to treat cricketers like human beings and understand that even they have their bad days too. One user also dragged Virat Kohli into the conversation and wrote that this is the reason why he moved to London.

Here are the reactions

ALSO WATCH | Jason Holder Bowls Bizarre No Ball In Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Game, Ball Lands In Fourth Slip

Advertisement

Washington Sundar's Numbers In International Cricket