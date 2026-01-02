India Likely To Get New Coach Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup, Englishman To Join Support Staff Ahead Of Marquee ICC Event

After a successful and historic 2025, India are eyeing to write another chapter of history in 2026. The T20 World Cup will be played this year and India will like to stamp their domination in the shortest international format. The 'Women in Blue' created history last year by winning the ODI for the first time and this year they will have the opportunity to win the World T20 that will be played in the month of June and July.

ALSO WATCH | Jason Holder Bowls Bizarre No Ball In Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Game, Ball Lands In Fourth Slip

Nicholas Lee To Be Announced As Strength And Conditioning Coach: Report

It is being reported that after the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League, Englishman Nicholas Lee will take over as India women's strength and conditioning coach. The Women's Premier League will be played from January 9 to February 5 and the games will be played in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. With the T20 World Cup in sight, the Indian team management will like to bank upon the experience that Nicholas Lee brings with him.

"Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women’s cricket team after the WPL," a source said as quoted by PTI. India women, in their pursuit to prepare for the T20 World Cup, will lock horns with Australia in a multi-format series from February 15 to March 9. The series will be played after the WPL and will serve as a dress rehearsal as far as India's preparations for the T20 World Cup is concerned.

Advertisement

India women recently played 5 T20Is against Sri Lanka and they completed a perfect 5-0 whitewash. Shafali Verma was adjudged the 'player of the series'.

Advertisement

Here's Everything About Nicholas Lee