Did External Forces Force Virat Kohli To Retire As Reports Suggest Star Batter Decided To Call It A Day Due To 'Lack Of Freedom'

Virat Kohli recently shook the cricketing world when he announced his retirement from test cricket. Following Virat Kohli's sudden retirement fans were left in shock and doubt regarding his decision. Several fans also took to social media to voice their concerns regarding the retirement. Virat Kohli is considered the fittest cricketer in the history of the sport as his strong discipline and rigorous training regiment have kept him in top shape over the years. Despite reaching extreme levels of fitness, it is shocking to many people that he retired from test cricket at the age of 36 while several others have played the longest format till the age of 40.

Did Virat Kohli Retire Due To ‘Lack Of Freedom’?

It can be easily said that with the kind of performances Virat Kohli is putting up in the Indian Premier League and how he had performed in the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli looks far from slowing down and thus his retirement decision is a shocking one even if it is in the longest format. Thus it raises the question, what pushed Kohli to retire from red ball cricket.

According to a report by CricBuzz, Virat Kohli decided to retire from red ball cricket because he felt there was a ‘lack of freedom’ in the dressing room. According to the report, Virat Kohli wanted to become the captain once again in red ball cricket but the BCCI refused his request as they wanted a younger captain to take charge of the side.

Did Virat Kohli's Test Career Did Not Live Up To Expectations?

Virat Kohli is considered as the flag bearer for test cricket. Under his captaincy the Indian Cricket Team became the best test side in the world and had a successful track record in both home and away games. Virat Kohli ever since he stepped down as the captain of the test team has not been the same batter he was and his averages have gone down terribly.