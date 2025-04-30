F1 Driver Oscar Piastri In Awe Of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Takes To Social Media To Congratulate Young Batter

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the internet by storm with his aggressive batting at the age of just 14-years. Suryavanshi currently plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He gained massive fame after his aggressive innings of 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. This was Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first IPL century and he also became the Indian batter to score the fastest century in the Indian Premier League. As accolades flew in from all across the world, F1 driver Oscar Piastri also congratulated the 14 year old batter.

Oscar Piastri Congratulates Vaibhav Suryavanshi For Maiden IPL Century

Formula One driver Oscar Piastri who is currently leading the F1 World Drivers Championship rankings took to social media platform Instagram to congratulate young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on his massive achievement in the currently ongoing IPL 2025.

Oscar Piastri who drives for McLaren, took to Instagram as he shared a video of Vaibhav Suryavanshi on his story and wrote “14” while also adding the clapping emojis in the story.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi first caught the eyes of cricketing fans with the 14-year old batter was picked up by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction for Rs. 1.1 Crores.

Long Hill To Climb For Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have had a disappointing IPL 2025 season so far despite discovering Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a breakout star for the team. RR are currently in 8th place in the IPL standings and the playoffs seem to be out of their reach as of now.