F1 Driver Oscar Piastri In Awe Of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Takes To Social Media To Congratulate Young Batter

Updated April 30th 2025, 17:36 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the internet by storm with his aggressive batting at the age of just 14-years. Suryavanshi currently plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He gained massive fame after his aggressive innings of 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. This was Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first IPL century and he also became the Indian batter to score the fastest century in the Indian Premier League. As accolades flew in from all across the world, F1 driver Oscar Piastri also congratulated the 14 year old batter.
Formula One driver Oscar Piastri who is currently leading the F1 World Drivers Championship rankings took to social media platform Instagram to congratulate young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on his massive achievement in the currently ongoing IPL 2025.
Oscar Piastri who drives for McLaren, took to Instagram as he shared a video of Vaibhav Suryavanshi on his story and wrote “14” while also adding the clapping emojis in the story.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi first caught the eyes of cricketing fans with the 14-year old batter was picked up by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction for Rs. 1.1 Crores.
Rajasthan Royals have had a disappointing IPL 2025 season so far despite discovering Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a breakout star for the team. RR are currently in 8th place in the IPL standings and the playoffs seem to be out of their reach as of now.
With the win against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals only got their third win of the IPL 2025 season. Rajasthan Royals have lost seven out of their ten matches so far this season and have a total of six points to their name. In their last five matches, the win against GT is the only win next to RR's name.
