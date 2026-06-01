WATCH | Virat Kohli-Krunal Pandya's Funny Dance Move Goes Viral After RCB Clinch IPL 2026

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya could not keep a lid on their emotions after RCB beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to clinch the IPL title for the second time in a row. Kohli and Krunal were spotted dancing when the side returned to the team hotel after the win. Krunal led the way by dancing with the trophy on his head and then Kohli joined in to make it a moment to remember. The clip was shared on the RCB official page and since then has gone viral.

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There is no doubt that RCB were easily the better team on the night that mattered most. Kohli was the star of the show on the big night as he anchored the RCB chase and never allowed any doubts to creep in as he carried his bat through. Kohli remained unbeaten on 75* off 42 balls. His innings featured nine fours and three sixes as well.

"So yeah, just a dream day for us. And as I mentioned straight after the game as well, we just felt really relaxed coming to the game today and really confident about how we wanted to go about our game and what kind of team we have. And that gives you confidence to just, you know, see any kind of situation through. But yeah, in a chase, I felt really comfortable out there knowing exactly what to do," Kohli said at the post-match presentation while receiving the Player of the Match award.

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During his 42-ball stay, Kohli also registered his fastest-ever IPL fifty. His fifty came off just 25 balls. RCB won the game comfortably by five wickets to make it two in a row.