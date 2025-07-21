FACT CHECK! Did Shahid Afridi Meet Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn Before Now-Cancelled India-Pakistan WCL 2025 Match in Birmingham?

India vs Pakistan, WCL 2025: The much-awaited India-Pakistan World Championship of Legends 2025 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham was called off due to existing political tensions between the two countries. Even after the match got cancelled, social space cannot stay calm after a picture of popular Bollywood actor meeting former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has gone viral.

Did Ajay Meet Afridi in 2025?

It was at first instance surprising to see the actor in Birmingham meeting the cricketer. After delving a little deep, we found out that the picture is from 2024 when the actor was there at the same venue to meet the Pakistani former cricketers. The final of the event in 2024 was played between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell Set To Achieve New Milestone In International Cricket

And hence it is ridiculous that some top websites and media houses are doing stories on it and claiming that the meeting happened this year.

The official statement after the cancellation of the match read: “We sincerely apologise again for hurting the sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans."

Afridi Vents Anger After Call-Off

But sadly, after the game was called off, Afridi could not stay calm as he vented his anger. The former Pakistan cricketer reckoned politics should be kept out of cricket. Afridi also went on to call an Indian player ‘bad egg’, without mentioning names, after the game was called off.